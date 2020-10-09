Advertisement

Assault sends one to hospital, locks down EKU main campus

One person was hospitalized after the assault.
One person was hospitalized after the assault.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is in the hospital after an assault that sent Eastern Kentucky University’s main campus into lockdown for a short time.

It happened early Friday morning on Main Street in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, one person was assaulted and taken to the hospital.

EKU sent out a campus-wide alert advising students to shelter in place. That alert has since been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

