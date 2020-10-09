Advertisement

‘Trapped in Cancun’: Warren Co. family weather storms while on vacation

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Trapped in Cancun!

While the thought doesn’t sound so bad, for a south-central Kentucky family looking to get away -- their vacation turned stormy.

“Things were going great. And you know, we never thought that much less Tropical Storm Gamma and then we’d be stuck here with Hurricane Delta,” said Robin Gregory. “My wife was certainly second-guessing our trip to Cancun, my daughter was just more annoyed that it interrupted her 16th birthday."

The south-central Kentucky family had their vacation turn staycation, after being forced to shelter in place while bracing for Tropical Storm Gamma, then Hurricane Delta.

“When we went to bed last night, it was still a category four. So we went to bed expecting the worse," said Gregory.

The family had to evacuate the Playacar Resort to Moon Palace, they say this type of evacuation hasn’t happened since 2005.

“They were following a hurricane policy that they had in place that they had not used since 2005. There were some trees down and blown down. There was a glass door that was blown out," said Gregory.

Not only worried about the weather, but trying to remain socially distant in this era of COVID-19.

“The thoughts are real, you know, at one point I was standing there and I just was just thinking you know, I feel like I’m in the middle of a Petri dish right now. You know, I’ve got my mask on I’m trying to distance as much as possible,” said Gregory.

While the family weathered the storm and are currently virus-free, it’s a trip they’ll never forget.

“It’s certainly been just like all the rest of 2020, it’s certainly been something to be remembered,” said Gregory.

