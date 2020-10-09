UK requiring students to get a flu shot by end of month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the beginning of the semester, University of Kentucky students were required to get a COVID-19 test if they were going to be on campus.

This week, we learned those students will also be required to get a flu shot by the end of the month.

University leaders tell us the decision is all about keeping resources available during the pandemic.

“The reason it becomes critical this year is because with COVID-19 overlaying flu season, it’s not gonna go away before flu season kicks in,” said Dr. Craig Martin, UK College of Pharmacy. “And that really puts a strain on every bit of our system.”

The worry is if you had a flu outbreak, on top of the pandemic, you’d have a lot of people exhibiting similar symptoms.

“It stresses quarantining procedures. Stresses contact tracing. It stresses student health and appointments and when students can get in,” Dr. Martin said.

Students will be required to get that vaccination, or show proof of one by November 1.

The university will have clinics on campus.

There is also some hope that all of the precautions for COVID-19, will help with the flu.

“In the late spring, we had a decrease and transmission of other respiratory viruses in addition to COVID-19 because people were not breathing the same air. That’s what it comes down to. Is keeping your distance and wearing a mask,” Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin says for people off campus, it’s never too late to get a vaccine.

“Somebody find themselves at Christmas time somehow hasn’t gotten the flu vaccine. I would say get it then. If somebody finds themselves in January and hasn’t gotten one I would say get it then,” Dr. Martin said.

Staff at the university are strongly encouraged to get a flu shot and anyone who works for UK HealthCare is already required to get one.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.