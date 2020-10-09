Update: More cases reported at Laurel County nursing home

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 10/08:

Cases continue to increase at a Laurel County nursing home.

Last week we brought you an update on the cases at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center.

According to numbers released Tuesday, 89 residents have tested positive along with 61 staff members.

53 of the staff members still have active cases, along with 32 residents.

Four residents have died.

Mark Hensley, the Laurel County Health Department Executive Director, says he has been in contact with the facility.

“They seem to be going well as far as staffing goes. They have worked with some staffing agencies to bring in help. We continue to have ongoing communications with them on a day to day basis,” said Mark Hensley, the Laurel County Health Department executive director.

WYMT has reached out to the nursing home multiple times and has still not heard back.

Original Story 09/29:

Numbers released by the state indicate an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Laurel County.

According to numbers released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Laurel County has 60 active cases of COVID-19 among residents at the facility, with 68 residents total having tested positive. The facility also has 50 active cases among staff members, which represent all of the staff members that have tested positive so far.

WYMT reached out to the facility for a comment Tuesday but have not heard back.

