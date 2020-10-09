Advertisement

Yankees 'Chairman of the Board’ Whitey Ford dies at the age of 91

Arguably the greatest starting pitcher in New York Yankees history played in eleven World Series.
Whitey Ford died Thursday night at the age of 91.
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) - The great New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford has died. A family member tells The Associated Press on Friday that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night. The cause was not known. Ford was called the the “Chairman of the Board.” He had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become the game’s perennial champions. The wily left-hander started in 1950 spent 16 seasons in the majors, all with the Yankees. He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history. He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690. He helped symbolize the almost machinelike efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century. Whitey Ford was 91.

