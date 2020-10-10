Advertisement

126 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Friday.

That’s the fourth highest single-day increase of cases since the pandemic began.

The city’s total now stands at 9,279 cases. One new reported death brings that total to 81.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 126 cases, Oct. 9
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there have been 78,456 total cases and 1,242 deaths since the pandemic began.

