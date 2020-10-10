Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Delta’s remnants move into the Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After making landfall as a Category 2 Hurricane Friday evening along the Louisiana coast, what’s left of Delta is now making its way inland and will bring soaking rains and potential flooding to our region through this weekend.

To begin your Saturday, we see scattered showers across much of southern Kentucky. These showers will expand northward throughout the morning hours, but we won’t be experiencing a complete washout of a day. We’ll still have some dry time throughout this afternoon and evening, but even for the football game later on tonight, we may be dodging on and off showers yet again. Temperatures for today will remain reasonably average in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will also be gusty at points today with 20+mph gusts possible.

Tropical rains will increase throughout the day on Sunday, leading to more flooding/flash flooding issues. Sunday will be more of a washout than what we saw on Saturday, with some thunderstorms mixed in as well. Through this tropical event, several areas will pick up 1″-3″ of rainfall with isolated spots receiving more. All of the rain will funnel down into creeks and streams, which could create problems in valley areas. Winds will again be on the gusty side with 25+mph gusts likely throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will reach into the upper 60s.

A cold front will move through Monday, clearing out rain temporarily and providing some more Fall-like conditions through the middle of the week. Then, we’re expected yet another front to move through for Thursday and Friday that will cool us down even further and could bring back frost potential by next weekend. Before that happens, highs through much of next week will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

