Bowling Green’s Corvette Plant to stop production for one week

(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The GM Bowling Green Corvette Assembly plant tells WBKO production will stop for a week beginning Monday, October 12, 2020. The statement from the plant is below:

“Due to a temporary parts supply issue, we can confirm that Bowling Green Assembly will not run production the week of October 12. Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Monday, October 19.”

