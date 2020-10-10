Boyle County clobbers LexCath 40-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County blasted Lexington Catholic 40-0 extending the Rebels' winning streak to six in a row over the Knights. Will McDaniel leading Boyle County with 24 carries for 119 yards and a TD to go along with Jagger Willis’s three touchdowns.

The Rebels defense holding LexCath to just 155 total yards, 1-13 on 3rd down and limiting the Knights to just four first downs.

It is believed to be the first time either team has been shutout in this series.

