Boyle County clobbers LexCath 40-0

The Rebels beat the Knights
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County blasted Lexington Catholic 40-0 extending the Rebels' winning streak to six in a row over the Knights.  Will McDaniel leading Boyle County with 24 carries for 119 yards and a TD to go along with Jagger Willis’s three touchdowns.

The Rebels defense holding LexCath to just 155 total yards, 1-13 on 3rd down and limiting the Knights to just four first downs.

It is believed to be the first time either team has been shutout in this series.

