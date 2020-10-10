Bryan Station wins 35-21 at George Rogers Clark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After losing its season opener by one point, Bryan Station has reeled off four-straight wins. The latest coming Friday at George Rogers Clark, 35-21.

GRC would tie the game at 14 late in the third quarter, and Bryan Station responded with 21 unanswered points on their way to victory. With the loss, GRC falls to 0-4 overall.

