COVID hospitalizations and cases among young people rise in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For weeks, Governer Andy Beshear has been holding press conferences urging people to wear masks and stay home to prevent the spread. However, Beshear said there’s still work Kentuckians have to do as the state enters month eight of the pandemic.

“My sense is everybody wants to do the right thing,” Beshear said.

There have been 78,456 confirmed cases in the state since March.

“The real response will be what we see in our communities,” Beshear stressed.

He said on all fronts, people need to get serious about protocols.

“In some of our larger cities, especially with bars, we need to see more enforcement,” Beshear said.

Dr. Matt Morris with Norton Healthcare said getting COVID-19 tests and taking the right precautions are important to keep the virus at bay. However, the rise in new cases shows communities are getting comfortable with the situation.

“We are seeing an increasing amount of younger people getting sicker,” Morris said. “I’m hearing from my colleagues more younger people who typically do better, are getting sicker with significant symptoms.”

Younger people are the demographic driving up the numbers. He said the younger population takes more risks and have to be hospitalized with serious symptoms.

“It’s important for people to understand this is a very real and present illness and not to get complacent,” Morris said.

While more people are being admitted to the hospital, Morris said numbers show not as many people are being sent to the ICU.

