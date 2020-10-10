Douglass rolls to a 40-6 victory over LCA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The game was billed as the “Lexington Super Bowl." LCA and Douglass, two of the best teams in Lexington, meeting for the first time on the football field.

The game would begin as a defensive struggle, with each team turning the ball over early. Eventually, Douglass would break through and score the first touchdown late in the first quarter. The Broncos added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and took a 19-0 lead into the half.

The second half also belonged to the Broncos, outscoring LCA 21-6 on their way to the 40-6 victory.

Douglass quarterback Samuel Cornett passes for four touchdowns, two to Dekel Crowdus and two to Dane Key. Running back Darius Neal rushed for two scores.

The win improves Douglass' record to 3-1 while LCA drops to 4-1 overall.

