Dunbar blanks Tates Creek 42-0
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar had lost five-straight games to Tates Creek before Friday night. The Bulldogs scored on their first possession of the game and never looked back on their way to a 42-0 win.
Dunbar quarterback Jake Smith passed for 361 yards and five touchdowns. With the win, Dunbar improves to 2-1. Tates Creek falls to 0-3 on the season.
