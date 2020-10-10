Advertisement

Fayette Co. Republican Party hosts ‘Pro America’ Rally at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

The Republican Party of Fayette County hosted their "Pro America" Rally.
The Republican Party of Fayette County hosted their "Pro America" Rally.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington ballpark was full of people Friday night, as the Fayette County Republican Party hosted a rally. Outside, people protested. Some in attendance had masks on, while others opted out.

Sentiments from protesters outside of the Whitaker Bank Ballpark could not have differed more from those inside.

“With everybody concerned about the virus, it’s been hard to have rallies, and I think it’s really good we’re having one and having it outside,” Senator Rand Paul said.

The Republican Party of Fayette County hosted its “Pro America” Rally. The stands were full of people to support Republican candidates running for office. But the Fayette County Democratic Party leaders don’t agree with the set up.

“If they’re not practicing the safety measures necessary to help prevent the spread of this disease, then to be honest with you, shame on Senator Paul and shame on Congressman Barr,” Fayette County Democratic Party Chair Josh Mers said.

Temperatures were being checked at the gate, and masks were required because of the state mask mandate, but not everyone inside had one on.

“It’s a false promise that if we all stay away from each other, and we all wear masks, it won’t spread. It’s spreading despite all that,” Senator Rand Paul said.

Paul says he opted out of wearing a mask at all, saying he’s immune to the virus because he’s already had it. The CDC says they don’t know if people can or cannot get infected with the virus more than once. Mers says we’ve seen an example of a large hotspot at the nation’s capital after similar events.

“This disease does not discriminate, it goes after anyone. There are communities that are more susceptible to it, but we’ve got to take those precautions,” Mers said.

There will also be a “Trump Caravan” expected to travel around New Circle Road. That’s happening Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

