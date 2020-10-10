Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort teen is blazing a trail for girls, while reaching for her dream of earning the rank of Eagle Scouts.

It’s been only a year and a half since girls were allowed to earn the rank of Eagle Scout with Scouts BSA.

Emily Reed is the oldest in Troop 281. It’s made up of about ten girls who have kept up with the boys.

“They’re shooting, We have girls who are great shooting, climbing walls and they’re really good at it.” said Natalie Lile, Troup 281′s Scout Master and Emily’s mother.

Saturday, Emily worked on her Eagle Scout Project.

“We are here at Josephine sculpture Park," Emily said. "What we are doing is that there’s a pond area that was before once hidden by a bunch of trees. So what we are doing now is creating a viewing area.”

Fellow members of Troop 281 helped with the project. It’s a major step toward becoming an Eagle Scout, but Emily still has a few more badges to earn. In January, she’ll be able to apply for the scouts' highest rank.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on Eagle Scouts," Emily said. "You could even put that on a job application and I can help you get a job for years down the line. Something that you can do when you’re 18.”

Emily said she is happy to be a role model for other girls who might share her dream.

“I really hope I’m leading them in the right direction. They seem to enjoy it, I enjoy it. And hopefully I’m giving them skills that they can use throughout the rest of their lives.” she said.

