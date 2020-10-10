Advertisement

Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

Girls are rising through the ranks of a group that was once only for boys.
Girls are rising through the ranks of a group that was once only for boys.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort teen is blazing a trail for girls, while reaching for her dream of earning the rank of Eagle Scouts.

It’s been only a year and a half since girls were allowed to earn the rank of Eagle Scout with Scouts BSA.

Emily Reed is the oldest in Troop 281. It’s made up of about ten girls who have kept up with the boys.

“They’re shooting, We have girls who are great shooting, climbing walls and they’re really good at it.” said Natalie Lile, Troup 281′s Scout Master and Emily’s mother.

Saturday, Emily worked on her Eagle Scout Project.

“We are here at Josephine sculpture Park," Emily said. "What we are doing is that there’s a pond area that was before once hidden by a bunch of trees. So what we are doing now is creating a viewing area.”

Fellow members of Troop 281 helped with the project. It’s a major step toward becoming an Eagle Scout, but Emily still has a few more badges to earn. In January, she’ll be able to apply for the scouts' highest rank.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on Eagle Scouts," Emily said. "You could even put that on a job application and I can help you get a job for years down the line. Something that you can do when you’re 18.”

Emily said she is happy to be a role model for other girls who might share her dream.

“I really hope I’m leading them in the right direction. They seem to enjoy it, I enjoy it. And hopefully I’m giving them skills that they can use throughout the rest of their lives.” she said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

126 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It's the fourth highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

News

McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before what could be her only face-to-face showdown with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic challenger Amy McGrath said Friday that anyone attending their debate should be tested for COVID-19.

State

Mix-up in Breonna Taylor file included wrong autopsy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Harrison, who made the discovery that Riggs' autopsy was in the Taylor files, said it brings attention to more concerns about LMPD that go beyond the Taylor case.

State

Neighbor, fire crews rescue teen and pet pig from NKY fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Covington fire crews arrived to help just after the door gave way.

Latest News

Regional

Whitley County Schools to continue remote learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The district took to Facebook to make the announcement.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: 9 hours ago
FastCast saturday morning

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Delta’s remnants move into the Commonwealth

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Tropical showers and gusty winds will continue through this weekend, which could lead to flooding issues

Sports

Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists Friday night.

Sports

West Jessamine wins shootout over Scott 62-23

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Colts (3-2) visit Madison Southern on October 16.

Sports

Henry Clay blanks Lafayette 7-0 to pick up first win

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
William Webb scored the only points of the game in the second quarter.