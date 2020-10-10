Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Saturday

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 79,445 cases. As of Saturday, the positivity rate is 4.16%.

“The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace. We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Don’t fool around with this virus. Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least six feet from other people, wear a mask and wash your hands often.”

Of the newly reported cases, 108 were from children ages 18 and younger, 18 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest were three children, all of whom were 3 months old.

“We know 20 to 40% of people who contract COVID-19 might not even know they have it,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This is a real danger with this virus since this large proportion of people without symptoms can be contagious and spread it to vulnerable people who get very sick.”

The Governor also reported seven new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,249.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 60-year-old man from Hancock County; an 87-year-old man from Carter County; a 58-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 93-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man Union County; a 91-year-old woman from Daviess County; and an 80-year-old man from Hardin County.

As of Saturday, at least 1,650,148 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 13,539.

