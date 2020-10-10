Advertisement

Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists Friday night.
The Miami Heat force a Game 6.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The trophy was ready. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat delayed its appearance. The NBA Finals are not over, not after Butler and the Heat pulled off a virtuoso performance in Game 5 on Friday night.

Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Heat watched Danny Green’s wide-open 3-pointer in the final seconds bounce off the rim on the way to beating the Los Angeles  111-108 - cutting the Lakers' lead in the title series to 3-2. Game 6 is Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

