Henry Clay blanks Lafayette 7-0 to pick up first win
William Webb scored the only points of the game in the second quarter.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - William Webb scored the only points of the game in the second quarter and Henry Clay beat Lafayette 7-0 to pick up its first win of the season.
The Blue Devils outgained the Generals 251-43 despite turning the ball over four times. Lafayette had two turnovers Friday night.
Henry Clay (1-2) visits Dunbar on October 16. Lafayette (0-3) hosts Tates Creek.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.