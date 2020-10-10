Advertisement

Henry Clay blanks Lafayette 7-0 to pick up first win

William Webb scored the only points of the game in the second quarter.
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - William Webb scored the only points of the game in the second quarter and Henry Clay beat Lafayette 7-0 to pick up its first win of the season.

The Blue Devils outgained the Generals 251-43 despite turning the ball over four times. Lafayette had two turnovers Friday night.

Henry Clay (1-2) visits Dunbar on October 16. Lafayette (0-3) hosts Tates Creek.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Game Time

Boyle County clobbers LexCath 40-0

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brian Milam
Boyle County improves to 5-0 with the shutout win over LexCath.

Sports

Douglass rolls to a 40-6 victory over LCA

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
The win improves Douglass' record to 3-1 while LCA drops to 4-1 overall

Sports

Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists Friday night.

Sports

Bryan Station wins 35-21 at George Rogers Clark

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
After losing its season opener by one point, Bryan Station has reeled off four-straight wins

Sports

West Jessamine wins shootout over Scott 62-23

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Colts (3-2) visit Madison Southern on October 16.

Latest News

Sports

Dunbar blanks Tates Creek 42-0

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Dunbar quarterback Jake Smith passed for 361 yards and five touchdowns

News

Mercer Co. tops South Laurel, 42-18

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Titans have won 3 straight

Sports

Sims powers Georgia Tech past fumble-prone Louisville, 46-27

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisville running backs lost three fumbles while Georgia Tech did not commit a turnover.

News

Somerset hands Danville first loss of the season

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Briar Jumpers improve to 5-0

News

Somerset hands Danville first loss of season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Briar Jumpers improve to 5-0