Henry Clay blanks Lafayette 7-0 to pick up first win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - William Webb scored the only points of the game in the second quarter and Henry Clay beat Lafayette 7-0 to pick up its first win of the season.

The Blue Devils outgained the Generals 251-43 despite turning the ball over four times. Lafayette had two turnovers Friday night.

Henry Clay (1-2) visits Dunbar on October 16. Lafayette (0-3) hosts Tates Creek.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.