Kentucky Newsmakers 10/11: 1st Congressional District candidates Rep. James Comer, James Rhodes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with 1st Congressional District candidates Rep. James Comer and James Rhodes.

As we pay attention to races across the commonwealth, we’re reminded that the 1st Congressional District stretches from the Mississippi River eastward to some counties in our viewing area. That includes Campbellsville and down into some of the Lake Cumberland region. The incumbent congressman is Rep. James Comer, a former Kentucky agriculture commissioner. He joins WKYT to talk about American’s response to COVID-19, the economic impact of the pandemic and more.

West Virginia native James Rhodes served in the US Army, and later worked in a Pennsylvania steel mill. He ended up in Kentucky and worked for the city of Paducah. He says he wants to help veterans and calls himself an average American citizen. He joins Kentucky Newsmakers to talk about why he’s running, what he would do to benefit Kentucky’s economy, how he would help veterans and more.

