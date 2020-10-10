Letcher County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, safety precautions in place

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An inmate at the Letcher County Jail tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first time an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 at the jail since the pandemic began.

“The Department of Corrections requires us to try to get inmates, when they’re arrested, tested if we can get them tested and hold them out in the isolation cells for up to at least 14 days," said Letcher County Jailer Bert Slone.

The inmate that tested positive was asymptomatic. Slone says the inmate tested positive after a 15-minute rapid test was performed. He said another test was performed to double-check the results.

“We have to wait on the three-day test, sometimes it comes back in 48 hours, it’s a little bit quicker test," added Slone.

Slone said contact tracing is being performed and jail staff is isolating some inmates who may have had contact with the positive case.

“We’re keeping those people isolated away from other people, not moving them from cell-to-cell and just kind of a lockdown situation for those folks," said Slone.

Not only isolating those who could be infected but taking extra precautions like temperature checks.

“Two and three times a day, in the morning, in the evening, and afternoon trying to see if anybody has a temperature," said Slon. “If they do have a temperature then we’ll try our best to isolate that person," added Slone.

The jail staff works tirelessly to make sure everyone is safe.

“It’s your responsibility to try to do the best that you can with the situation that we’re involved in right now," said Slone.

Slone added the jail is working to have the inmates, who were around the positive person, tested in the coming days.

