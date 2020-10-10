Advertisement

McConnell on Breonna Taylor case: ‘We all regret what happened’

By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County judge has yet to make a decision on whether a grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case can speak publicly about how the case was presented to jurors by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

A central part of the judge’s decision will be whether protecting the secrecy of a grand jury outweighs providing transparency of the process in the Taylor case.

Senator Mitch McConnell was questioned about the direction he thinks the judge should go regarding the matter while in Bullitt County Friday, but the U.S. Senate majority leader remained neutral in his response.

“Look, I don’t have any advice to give law enforcement folks of Kentucky in regards to the Taylor case,” McConnell said. “It was a horrible tragedy, and we all regret what happened, but I’m going to leave it to the criminal justice system.”

The juror’s attorney told WAVE 3 News his client doesn’t want to reveal grand juror information.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said if the juror allowed to speak, it would undermine Kentucky law which says grand jury testimony must remain a secret.

