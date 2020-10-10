Advertisement

Mercer Co. tops South Laurel, 42-18

Titans have won 3 straight
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Mercer Co. has won three straight, including a 42-18 win over South Laurel on Friday.

Leading 21-12 at the half, Mercer’s Brayden Dunn put the Titans in scoring position, ripping off a 70-yard run, deep inside South Laurel territory. Dunn scored on a short touchdown run to give Mercer Co. a 27-12 lead.

Wyatt Sanford added another short touchdown run and Mercer Co. (3-1) won it’s third-straight game.

The Titans host Henry Co. next Friday.

South Laurel (0-5) travels to Southwestern next week.

