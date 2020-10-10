Advertisement

Neighbor, fire crews rescue teen and pet pig from NKY fire

Fire crews also rescued a pig and three dogs from the house.
Fire crews also rescued a pig and three dogs from the house.
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Surveillance video shows the moments a neighbor and Covington firefighters rescued a young woman and several pets, including a pig, from a house fire Friday night.

The blaze broke out sometime around 9 p.m. at a house in the 1300 block of Banklick Street.

A neighbor provided FOX19 NOW security video of the rescue.

The video shows a woman trying to get into the home through a window. At one point, neighbor Ron Clark runs up with a sledgehammer and starts to bash in the house’s door.

Covington fire crews arrived to help just after the door gave way.

“I ran out,” Clark tells FOX19 NOW. “They yelled that a little girl was in the house and the house was on fire, so I ran out of my house, grabbed my sledgehammer, ran over there, beat the door 'til it broke open, and I was finally able to push it open (…) The smoke was so bad I dropped down some. I crawled low and slow 'til I found her, grabbed her by the arm, jerked her through the door. Finally the fire department showed up and helped me get her out the rest of the way.”

Fire crews also rescued a pig and three dogs from the house, but they report one dog did perish in the blaze.

Crews say an 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for smoke inhalation.

