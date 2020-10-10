Advertisement

No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Tennessee 44-21

Tennessee turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in a horrific second half.
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) tries to fend off Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) tries to fend off Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 3 Georgia bounced back from Tennessee’s goal-line stand on the final play of the first half, dominating the final 30 minutes to beat the 14th-ranked Volunteers 44-21.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 by knocking off a ranked Southeastern Conference team for the second week in a row. This time, they shook off a 21-17 deficit to completely wipe out the Volunteers over the final two quarters.

Tennessee turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in a horrific second half.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Spiller helps No. 21 Texas A&M upset No. 4 Florida 41-38

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This was Jimbo Fisher’s first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.

Sports

Mizzou’s goal-line stand helps beat No. 17 LSU, 45-41

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending national champions fall to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.

Game Time

Boyle County clobbers LexCath 40-0

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Boyle County improves to 5-0 with the shutout win over LexCath.

Sports

Douglass rolls to a 40-6 victory over LCA

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
The win improves Douglass' record to 3-1 while LCA drops to 4-1 overall

Latest News

Sports

Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists Friday night.

Sports

Bryan Station wins 35-21 at George Rogers Clark

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
After losing its season opener by one point, Bryan Station has reeled off four-straight wins

Sports

West Jessamine wins shootout over Scott 62-23

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Colts (3-2) visit Madison Southern on October 16.

Sports

Dunbar blanks Tates Creek 42-0

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Dunbar quarterback Jake Smith passed for 361 yards and five touchdowns

Sports

Henry Clay blanks Lafayette 7-0 to pick up first win

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
William Webb scored the only points of the game in the second quarter.

News

Mercer Co. tops South Laurel, 42-18

Updated: 20 hours ago
Titans have won 3 straight