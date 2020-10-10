No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Tennessee 44-21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 3 Georgia bounced back from Tennessee’s goal-line stand on the final play of the first half, dominating the final 30 minutes to beat the 14th-ranked Volunteers 44-21.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 by knocking off a ranked Southeastern Conference team for the second week in a row. This time, they shook off a 21-17 deficit to completely wipe out the Volunteers over the final two quarters.

Tennessee turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in a horrific second half.

