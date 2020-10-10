Advertisement

Scooby who? Campus dog leads school administration to stolen equipment

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVID, Ky. (WYMT) - When Wiley wandered onto the campus of The David School a few years ago, he quickly became part of the Falcon family.

The stray dog became an adopted mascot and has since looked after the students and campus in the Floyd County community. Wearing many hats, from alerting the school when intruders- or mail carriers- are nearby, to being a support animal for the students. But he just took on a new role.

School administrators noticed a piece of equipment was missing from the school and they contacted the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. But they also noticed that Wiley was nowhere to be found.

The next day, Wiley popped up by the roadside to greet a staff member. But he quickly ran back up the hillside. That pattern continued until someone followed him up the path, where they found the missing equipment, abandoned, with one of its tires stuck in a mud hole.

“And he would not leave that equipment until we came back and got our maintenance guy and went up there to get it," said Dean of Students Bryan Lafferty. "And then he just followed us back down the hill and back to the school.”

Lafferty said Wiley was able to solve the mystery of the missing machine on his own, so he received a steak dinner as a reward. And though the culprits of the crime are still unknown, he is glad to have Wiley protecting the campus. But now he is doing so with updated surveillance cameras and the back-up of the FCSO.

