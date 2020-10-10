Advertisement

“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during this year’s Fire Prevention Week

Lexington Fire Safety Week
Lexington Fire Safety Week(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since 1922, the NFPA sponsors Fire Prevention Week starting October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire.

During this week kids, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.

Cooking... some love it... some hate it. It’s also the number one cause of residential fires, according to Lexington Fire Department battalion chief Jordan Saas.

“It’s starting to cook something in the oven and then leaving the room and accidentally forgetting about it,” Saas says.

“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” is the campaign for the 2020 Fire Prevention Week.

Some steps you can take while preparing a meal according to Saas:

  • Put pot handles facing the back of the stove
  • Keep lids close by
  • Don’t wear loose clothes that can fall onto the stove
  • Have a “kid-free zone” of a least three feet around the stove or areas where hot food or drinks are prepared.

If a fire does start, Saas says having a fire alarm is vital.

“Operation smoke alarms can cut your risk of dying in a fire by half,” Saas says.

Saas says having an escape plan ready, and practiced, is also key to avoiding injury or death if a fire does start in your home.

The NFPA states another leading cause of fires in households is heating equipment, which can cause more problems during the winter months.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 79,445 cases. As of Saturday, the positivity rate is 4.16%.

Regional

Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Emily Reed is the oldest in Troop 281. It’s made up of about ten girls who have kept up with the boys.

Lexington

126 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It's the fourth highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

News

McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before what could be her only face-to-face showdown with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic challenger Amy McGrath said Friday that anyone attending their debate should be tested for COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Mix-up in Breonna Taylor file included wrong autopsy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Harrison, who made the discovery that Riggs' autopsy was in the Taylor files, said it brings attention to more concerns about LMPD that go beyond the Taylor case.

State

Neighbor, fire crews rescue teen and pet pig from NKY fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Covington fire crews arrived to help just after the door gave way.

Regional

Whitley County Schools to continue remote learning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The district took to Facebook to make the announcement.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: 11 hours ago
FastCast saturday morning

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Delta’s remnants move into the Commonwealth

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Tropical showers and gusty winds will continue through this weekend, which could lead to flooding issues

Sports

Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists Friday night.