Sims powers Georgia Tech past fumble-prone Louisville, 46-27

ATLANTA (AP) - Jeff Sims threw a go-ahead 19-yard scoring pass to Jahmyr Gibbs midway through the fourth quarter and Georgia Tech rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Louisville 46-27.

Louisville running backs lost three fumbles while Georgia Tech did not commit a turnover. Javian Hawkins ran for 155 yards for Louisville but his fumble in the fourth quarter was costly. Jordan Domineck’s recovery near midfield set up Sims' scoring pass to Gibbs, who vaulted defensive back Isaiah Hayes at the goal line to give the Yellow Jackets a 32-27 lead.

Sims, a freshman, passed for 249 yards with two touchdowns. Louisville suffered its third straight loss.

