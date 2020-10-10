Somerset hands Danville first loss of season

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville opened the game against Somerset on Friday with a bang, as Caleb Burns took a hand-off 54 yards to the Briar Jumpers four-yard line. But the Ads could only put three points on the board. Somerset remains unbeaten with the 42-6 win.

Somerset got shorts touchdown runs from Mikey Garland and the Briar Jumpers improved to 5-0.

The Briar Jumpers host Lexington Christian next Friday.

Danville (3-1) travels to Washington Co.

