Somerset hands Danville first loss of season
Briar Jumpers improve to 5-0
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville opened the game against Somerset on Friday with a bang, as Caleb Burns took a hand-off 54 yards to the Briar Jumpers four-yard line. But the Ads could only put three points on the board. Somerset remains unbeaten with the 42-6 win.
Somerset got shorts touchdown runs from Mikey Garland and the Briar Jumpers improved to 5-0.
The Briar Jumpers host Lexington Christian next Friday.
Danville (3-1) travels to Washington Co.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.