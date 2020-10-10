Somerset hands Danville first loss of the season

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Somerset improved to 5-0 on Friday with the 42-6 win at Danville. It was the Admirals' first loss of the year.

Danville running back Caleb Burns put the Ads in scoring position on the first drive of the game. Burns took off on a 54-yard run, down to the Somerset 4-yard line. The Ads settled for a field goal to grab a 3-0 lead.

Somerset rolled from there. Mikey Garland scored on a pair of short touchdown runs to help the Briar Jumpers to their 12th-straight win.

The defending 2A state champions host Lexington Christian next Friday.

Danville (3-1) travels to Washington Co. next week.

