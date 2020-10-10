Advertisement

Spiller helps No. 21 Texas A&M upset No. 4 Florida 41-38

This was Jimbo Fisher’s first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to run against Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired.

Spiller helped get the Aggies get into position for Small’s decisive kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.

Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go. 

