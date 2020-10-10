Advertisement

Texas woman dies after baby is forcibly removed from womb

By Daffney Dawson, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Police have arrested a woman accused of attacking a pregnant woman in New Boston, Texas.

Officials say the incident occurred at a home on Austin Street, where a woman forcibly removed a fetus from another woman’s womb. Sources say the pregnant woman died from her injuries.

Police in Idabel, Oklahoma, say the woman who allegedly attacked the pregnant woman showed up at a hospital in Idabel with the fetus. The baby later died at the hospital.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of an unborn child. More charges are expected to be brought against her.

