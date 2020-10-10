Advertisement

Whitley County Schools to continue remote learning

(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The Whitley County School District will continue remote learning.

The district took to Facebook to make the announcement, saying it is what is best for students.

District officials said the decision came after consultation with local health officials.

They thanked families and the community for their understanding and support during uncertain times.

