Advertisement

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Floyd County

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath made a campaign stop in Floyd County Saturday, dropping by Archer Park to discuss the upcoming election with her supporters.

McGrath discussed a need for affordable healthcare, better-paying jobs, and a senator who represents the people of Kentucky on a national level in ways she believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not.

“We are tired of this. Enough is enough," McGrath said. "And that’s what I’m hearing from people. They are tired of it.”

According to McGrath, McConnell has allowed Kentucky to fall through the cracks in the interest of his own political gain. She said, especially during the pandemic, Kentucky has suffered from neglect on a national level.

“We still have lots of Kentuckians that can’t even put food on the table right now. And we have a senator who doesn’t even wanna work for us right now," McGrath said.

She said while the pandemic has amplified the struggles of the state and country, the issues lie even deeper than COVID-19.

“It’s not just the coronavirus and this year. It’s 36 years of a guy who has not represented us," she said.

Raymond Hurst, who traveled from Wolfe County to support the candidate, said he is ready for a new face in the senate.

“Our state is on a downward spiral. And we have a current senator who doesn’t seem to be worried about helping us,” Hurst said.

He said his vote in November is a vote for the future of Kentucky and the U.S.

“I’ve got a 42-year-old son and a 15-year-old granddaughter. They’re the ones that’s going to be affected by these elections,” Hurst said.

Hurst and McGrath both stressed the importance of voting in the election this year.

“Your voice does matter. It’s incredibly important," McGrath said. “This is the most important election of our lifetime.”

Sen. McConnell’s team responded to McGrath’s comments after the event.

“Senator McConnell has an indisputable record of delivering for Kentucky, such as authoring the biggest economic rescue package in U.S. history that’s made a $13 billion impact across Kentucky and saving health care and pension benefits for Kentucky coal miners," said Team Mitch spokesperson Kate Cooksey. "The only thing failed liberal politician Amy McGrath has proven is that she’ll work to rubber-stamp the pro-abortion, anti-Kentucky agenda supported by Joe Biden and Washington Democrats.”

The two candidates are expected to debate Monday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

Sports

Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats picked off the Bulldogs six times.

News

WATCH | Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Frankfort teen is blazing a trail for girls, while reaching for her dream of earning the rank of Eagle Scouts.

News

WATCH | McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 2 hours ago
Campaign asked for anyone attending Monday’s debate be tested ahead of time

News

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

Latest News

News

UK students speak out on worries of lack of social distancing on game days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Some students and fans said they’re worried about the crowds, others said it should be up to them whether they go out or not.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.

Sports

No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Tennessee 44-21

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in a horrific second half.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

News

WATCH | “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during this year’s Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
During this week kids, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.