Advertisement

Coal miner dies at Bell County surface mine

Coal
Coal(KOTA)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials say a coal miner was killed while working at a surface mine in Bell County.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says Douglas Slusher died Friday after being struck in the chest when a coupling failed on a hydro gun he was operating.

Officials say he was working at the Double Mountain Mining #3 “Strata” mine.

The 48-year-old Slusher, of Calvin, Kentucky, was given CPR but died on site.

Officials say operations at the mine were shut down after the death and will be suspended while an investigation continues.

The state sent investigators to the mine, the Bell County Coroner’s Office is also present at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Frankfort.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

New motion filed to silence Breonna Taylor grand juror

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
The attorney general filed a motion to stop the anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case from speaking publicly.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 10/11: 1st Congressional District candidates Rep. James Comer, James Rhodes

Updated: 2 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with 1st Congressional District candidates Rep. James Comer and James Rhodes.

News

Family of retired Louisville Police Officer calling for change after he dies from Covid-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
The family says they don't want hospitalized patients with COVID-19 to feel alone.

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats picked off the Bulldogs six times.

News

WATCH | Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Frankfort teen is blazing a trail for girls, while reaching for her dream of earning the rank of Eagle Scouts.

News

WATCH | McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 10 hours ago
Campaign asked for anyone attending Monday’s debate be tested ahead of time

News

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

News

UK students speak out on worries of lack of social distancing on game days

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Some students and fans said they’re worried about the crowds, others said it should be up to them whether they go out or not.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.