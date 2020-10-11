Advertisement

Family of retired Louisville Police Officer calling for change after he dies from Covid-19

More than 1,100 people have signed the petition so far.
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been nearly 4 weeks since Everett Pike, a retired Louisville Police Officer of 40 years died from Covid-19, and his family is still hurting because he died alone.

That’s why the family has started a petition called, “The Covid-19 Guardian Angel Project.” Pike’s oldest daughter Denise Price said she doesn’t want other Covid-19 victims to experience being alone in the hospital.

“We never had any collaboration with my dad’s care or what the treatment was,” Price explained. “What they were providing in terms of medications, what his prognosis was until they let us know he was worsening.”

Price said she’s joined a Facebook group called Covid-19 Loss Support For Family & Friends. The group has more that 2,000 followers and she said there is an enormous amount of families dealing with the anger of being powerless during their family members last moments.

“If we had been present in the room as his guardian angel we would have been able to ask those questions to doctors when they came in everyday,” Price added. "We would have been able to ground my father, he would not have become disoriented.

Price said she wants the Covid-19 Guardian Angel petition to restore humanity in hospitals. Price wants people to share their stories and sign the petition hoping it reaches Governor Andy Beshear and changes the future for covid-19 victims.

You can sign the petition here.

