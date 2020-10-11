Advertisement

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

One family is fighting for their son's life, one meal at a time.
One family is fighting for their son's life, one meal at a time.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - For some in Eastern Kentucky, the return of the Jenny Wiley Festival was a feeling of normalcy.

Arts and crafts, carnival rides and a sense of community was back in Prestonsburg.

For Tony and Rosemary Armstrong, one of the vendors at the festival, the return was badly needed. The last two Jenny Wiley Festivals have been vital not just for funds, but for their son’s medical care.

“I was just absolutely worried to death because I didn’t know how we were going to get through the next year of travel,” Rosemary said. “I was extremely excited when they decided to have the festival.”

Early in 2019, their son Nathan was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an extremely rare form of cancer that cannot be treated in the region.

The Armstrongs need to travel all the way to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for Nathan’s treatment. The funds for those treatments depend on events like the Jenny Wiley Festival.

“Just to think of how we got from that point to now, I still just don’t know how we got to this point,” Rosemary said. “He’s 20 months into this cancer regimen and he has 22 months to go.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Armstrong family’s cancer fund, you can contribute to their GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

Sports

Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats picked off the Bulldogs six times.

News

WATCH | Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Frankfort teen is blazing a trail for girls, while reaching for her dream of earning the rank of Eagle Scouts.

News

WATCH | McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 2 hours ago
Campaign asked for anyone attending Monday’s debate be tested ahead of time

Latest News

News

UK students speak out on worries of lack of social distancing on game days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Some students and fans said they’re worried about the crowds, others said it should be up to them whether they go out or not.

News

One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.

Sports

No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Tennessee 44-21

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in a horrific second half.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

News

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Floyd County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
McGrath made a stop at Archer Park Saturday, discussing the upcoming election with her supporters.

News

WATCH | “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during this year’s Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
During this week kids, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.