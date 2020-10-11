Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - For some in Eastern Kentucky, the return of the Jenny Wiley Festival was a feeling of normalcy.

Arts and crafts, carnival rides and a sense of community was back in Prestonsburg.

For Tony and Rosemary Armstrong, one of the vendors at the festival, the return was badly needed. The last two Jenny Wiley Festivals have been vital not just for funds, but for their son’s medical care.

“I was just absolutely worried to death because I didn’t know how we were going to get through the next year of travel,” Rosemary said. “I was extremely excited when they decided to have the festival.”

Early in 2019, their son Nathan was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an extremely rare form of cancer that cannot be treated in the region.

The Armstrongs need to travel all the way to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for Nathan’s treatment. The funds for those treatments depend on events like the Jenny Wiley Festival.

“Just to think of how we got from that point to now, I still just don’t know how we got to this point,” Rosemary said. “He’s 20 months into this cancer regimen and he has 22 months to go.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Armstrong family’s cancer fund, you can contribute to their GoFundMe page here.

