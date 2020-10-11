Gov. Beshear: 852 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 852 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 79,445 cases.

Of the newly reported cases, 90 were from children ages 18 and younger, 23 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest was just 23 days old.

The Governor also reported three new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,252.

The deaths reported Sunday included a 33-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 60-year-old man from Hopkins County; and a 70-year-old woman from Warren County.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of DPH, said that assisted living facilities and nursing homes continue to account for a large proportion of the COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky. Other settings, especially social gatherings and settings where people are in proximity to each other for extended periods of time, continue to give rise to clusters of cases.

“It’s normal to miss the things we used to do with a lot of other people, like fall festivals, church services and sporting events. Acknowledge what you miss, then make a plan for what you can do,” he said. “Take a drive to view the colors of the changing leaves. Take a pumpkin walk around your neighborhood. Join a COVID-19 weight loss challenge. It’s OK to acknowledge that something’s been lost, but we don’t have to wallow in the moment. And, remind yourself that a vaccine is coming and there’s reason to be hopeful.”

Governor Beshear and his family are quarantined after they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said he got a call yesterday from contact tracers who told him a member of his security detail who drove the family late yesterday afternoon recieved a positive COVID-19 test back late last night.

“The last person that we were in contact with outside of our family was that individual who dropped us off, so thankfully there’s no additional exposure that’s out there, at least related to us," he said. "But we want to make sure we’re setting the example, and that we’re also keeping other people around us safe that we’re walking the walk not just talking the talk.”

The governor and his family have not tested positive, and he said the whole family is feeling great.

