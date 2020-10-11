Governor Beshear and family potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear and his family were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear released a video Sunday telling the Commonwealth he and his family will follow state and federal guidelines after potentially being exposed to someone with COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon.

The Governor and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove the first family on Saturday and tested positive for the Coronavirus later in the day. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the first family was not in contact with anyone else following the exposure.

The Governor and his family, as well as the trooper all wore face coverings. But the CDC and Kentucky Department of Public Health still recommends quarantine if an individual is within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes.

The statement said the Governor and his family have all tested negative and have no symptoms. The Beshear family will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

According to the statement, Beshear will continue providing daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

“We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we’re keeping other people around us safe,” Beshear said in a video statement. “That we are walking the walk, not just talking the talk.”

