Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky defense picked off Mississippi State six times and the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 24-2 Saturday night to pick up their first win of the season.

This the first time that a Mike Leach-led team has not scored a touchdown.

Kentucky (1-2) won this game despite only racking up 157 yards of total offense. Keaton Upshaw and Chris Rodriguez scored the only touchdowns of the games for the Kentucky offense.

The Wildcats visit Tennessee on October 17.

