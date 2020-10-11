Advertisement

Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

The Wildcats picked off the Bulldogs six times.
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) celebrates with tight end Justin Rigg (83) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky defense picked off Mississippi State six times and the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 24-2 Saturday night to pick up their first win of the season.

This the first time that a Mike Leach-led team has not scored a touchdown.

Kentucky (1-2) won this game despite only racking up 157 yards of total offense. Keaton Upshaw and Chris Rodriguez scored the only touchdowns of the games for the Kentucky offense.

The Wildcats visit Tennessee on October 17.

