Advertisement

Lexington doctor weighs the risks of returning to in-person classes

(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board will meet Monday to hammer out plans for in-person instruction. The board is considering a hybrid model, giving students two days of classes in buildings. Superintendent Manny Caulk sent a survey to parents on Friday which asked their preferences.

Caulk says it’s all just a possibility. He knows the situation is fluid because doctors have learned a lot about COVID-19 in the past several months. “I think that one of the bad things that happened early was acting like kids were immune from this virus. We do know that they do better with the virus, but they still have a significant potential for spread,” Doctor Ryan Stanton explained.

Doctor Stanton repeats what medical experts have said: masks, social distancing, and hand washing can slow the spread. But teachers can’t control those measures outside of the classroom. “Many cases we are seeing are not necessarily from the place where it’s being monitored.”

He says in addition to creating the plan to bring students back to school, they also need a plan to possibly send them home. It’s something his family learned personally when his daughter’s class was possibly exposed during in-person instruction. He says the school contacted his family immediately to quarantine.

As for the FCPS decision, Stanton says they’ll need to weigh the risks.

“There’s going to be some right decisions, there’s going to be some wrong decisions as we’ve seen with COVID. But at the end, you try to do the best that you can.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Marsy’s Law” is back on the ballot this November

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As Kentuckians flock to the polls this November, one law on the ballot may look familiar. Marsy's Law is an amendment that would give certain rights to victims, such as notifying them about the accused.

State

Governor Beshear and family potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail.

Lexington

Prominent Kentucky attorney, politician Terry McBrayer dies at 83

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
McBrayer was 83 years old.

State

New motion filed to silence Breonna Taylor grand juror

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The attorney general filed a motion to stop the anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case from speaking publicly.

Latest News

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 10/11: 1st Congressional District candidates Rep. James Comer, James Rhodes

Updated: 8 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with 1st Congressional District candidates Rep. James Comer and James Rhodes.

News

Family of retired Louisville Police Officer calling for change after he dies from Covid-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
The family says they don't want hospitalized patients with COVID-19 to feel alone.

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

Sports

Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats picked off the Bulldogs six times.

News

WATCH | Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Frankfort teen is blazing a trail for girls, while reaching for her dream of earning the rank of Eagle Scouts.