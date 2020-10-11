Advertisement

"Marsy's Law" is back on the ballot this November

(KOTA)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 11, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians flock to the polls this November, one law on the ballot may look familiar. Marsy’s Law is an amendment that would give certain rights to victims, such as notifying them about the accused.

63% of Kentucky voters were in favor of in 2018, but the Supreme Court overturned it ruling the wording on the ballot was too vague.

The law has mixed reviews. The American Civil Liberties Union, also known as the ACLU, is against it. They say it uses inconsistent and confusing language that would be at odds with Kentuckians' Constitutional rights. The union also thinks Marsy’s Law has financial concerns by creating a need for additional resources.

The bill’s also had bipartisan support.

Michelle Kuiper, a rape survivor, stands behind the amendment. She found justice after 17 years.

“I always feel like it happened to my body and not my soul, that’s how I survived it,” Kuiper says. “I was lucky all the way around. many are not so lucky. you’re talking about 97 percent never see a day in jail.”

The laws this year is similar to 2018, except for one provision. It makes sure victims have the right to be heard and notified in the consideration of any pardon or communication.

