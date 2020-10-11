New motion filed to silence Breonna Taylor grand juror

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is making another request when it comes to the anonymous juror wanting to speak about the Breonna Taylor case and its proceedings.

The attorney general filed a motion to stop the anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case from speaking publicly.

The motion said the juror is asking the court to invalidate centuries of customs and traditions. It continues that if the court is inclined to grant the plaintiff’s request, the commonwealth wants the court to stop its order until there’s an appeal or another form of release.

The motion alleges that allowing the juror to speak would harm the commonwealth, and break status quo and tradition.

Arguments from the juror’s attorney Kevin Glogower and commonwealth’s side were presented in court Thursday.

Glogower said that secrecy was lost when recordings were released and Cameron made public remarks or appeared in television interviews, Glogower added there’s nothing to hide since the recordings and PIU files have already been released.

“If you don’t adequately explain the law, you don’t answer their questions,” Glowgower said. “If you don’t go down the path they’re leading you to then you’re not upholding your duty.”

Jefferson County Judge Annie O’Connell said she will decide on the matter as soon as possible.

