One dead after single-car crash in Knox County

(KWTX)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan responded to a single-car crash on Saturday afternoon on Kentucky 1803 in the Barbourville community of Knox County.

Officials said the initial investigation found 43-year-old Jeffery Mills of Barbourville was driving south on Kentucky 1803. Troopers said Mills lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado and hit an embankment before the truck overturned on its top. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

Mills was the only one inside of the truck at the time of the crash.

Officials said alcohol is suspected to play a role in the crash and Mills was not wearing a seatbelt.

Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation.

