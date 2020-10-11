Advertisement

Prominent Kentucky attorney, politician Terry McBrayer dies at 83

McBrayer was a prominent attorney and politician.
McBrayer was a prominent attorney and politician.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Longtime Kentucky attorney and politician Terry McBrayer died Sunday, Oct. 11.

McBrayer’s death was confirmed Sunday by his law firm.

McBrayer PLLC said said in a statement he died after an extended battle with cancer. He is survived by two children, his sister and five grandchildren.

“A true fighter to the very end, Terry McBrayer was a statesman, a lawyer, a lobbyist, a mentor, a Kentucky icon, a proud brother, father and grandfather, and a dear friend to all who have known him,” the statement read. “His is a loss from which we are not soon to recover.”

The law firm said more information on arrangements were still to come. McBrayer was 83 years old.

McBrayer was a native of Greenup County and a graduate of Morehead State University and Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

He represented Greenup County in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1966 until he retired in 1976. During that time, he was selected Speaker Pro-Tempore for a year, and Majority Floor Leader for two years after.

McBrayer also had an unsuccessful candidacy for governor in 1979, placing third place in a nine-way Democratic primary.

McBrayer also served as President Bill Clinton’s representative for Kentucky during both his campaigns. He was also elected to be the chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party and was a committee member for the Democratic National Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on McBrayer’s death.

McConnell said McBrayer was a “force of nature” in Kentucky politics. He said not only was he a great campaigner, but a great policymaker as well.

""We may have come from different sides of politics, but we shared a deep love of our Commonwealth and a determination to help it succeed," McConnell said in a statement. “Terry was always ready to extend kindness, even to political rivals.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

New motion filed to silence Breonna Taylor grand juror

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The attorney general filed a motion to stop the anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case from speaking publicly.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

News

WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 10/11: 1st Congressional District candidates Rep. James Comer, James Rhodes

Updated: 6 hours ago
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with 1st Congressional District candidates Rep. James Comer and James Rhodes.

News

Family of retired Louisville Police Officer calling for change after he dies from Covid-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The family says they don't want hospitalized patients with COVID-19 to feel alone.

Latest News

News

Annual ‘Redbud Ride’ in London providing emotional relief for participants

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual cycling event features four paths that span across the London area.

Sports

Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats picked off the Bulldogs six times.

News

WATCH | Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Frankfort teen is blazing a trail for girls, while reaching for her dream of earning the rank of Eagle Scouts.

News

WATCH | McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Updated: 14 hours ago
Campaign asked for anyone attending Monday’s debate be tested ahead of time

News

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

News

UK students speak out on worries of lack of social distancing on game days

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Some students and fans said they’re worried about the crowds, others said it should be up to them whether they go out or not.