Prominent Kentucky attorney, politician Terry McBrayer dies at 83

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Longtime Kentucky attorney and politician Terry McBrayer died Sunday, Oct. 11.

McBrayer’s death was confirmed Sunday by his law firm.

McBrayer PLLC said said in a statement he died after an extended battle with cancer. He is survived by two children, his sister and five grandchildren.

“A true fighter to the very end, Terry McBrayer was a statesman, a lawyer, a lobbyist, a mentor, a Kentucky icon, a proud brother, father and grandfather, and a dear friend to all who have known him,” the statement read. “His is a loss from which we are not soon to recover.”

The law firm said more information on arrangements were still to come. McBrayer was 83 years old.

McBrayer was a native of Greenup County and a graduate of Morehead State University and Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

He represented Greenup County in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1966 until he retired in 1976. During that time, he was selected Speaker Pro-Tempore for a year, and Majority Floor Leader for two years after.

McBrayer also had an unsuccessful candidacy for governor in 1979, placing third place in a nine-way Democratic primary.

McBrayer also served as President Bill Clinton’s representative for Kentucky during both his campaigns. He was also elected to be the chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party and was a committee member for the Democratic National Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on McBrayer’s death.

McConnell said McBrayer was a “force of nature” in Kentucky politics. He said not only was he a great campaigner, but a great policymaker as well.

""We may have come from different sides of politics, but we shared a deep love of our Commonwealth and a determination to help it succeed," McConnell said in a statement. “Terry was always ready to extend kindness, even to political rivals.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.