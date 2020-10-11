Advertisement

Ravens get defensive, stuff Burrow in 27-3 rout of Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens sacked Joe Burrow seven times.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, center, scrambles for yardage against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) and outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020
BALTIMORE (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens sacked Joe Burrow seven times, forced the Bengals rookie into a pair of turnovers and effectively stuffed Cincinnati’s running game in a meticulous 27-3 victory Sunday.

Baltimore’s stout defensive performance was punctuated by Patrick Queen’s 52-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter. It was the first NFL touchdown for Queen, who played with Burrow last year for national champion LSU.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t particularly sharp, but it didn’t really matter. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, went 19 for 37 for 180 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

