Rhodes scores fourth goal, Kentucky ties No. 8 Georgia 1-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s soccer team scored its first point of the season Sunday with a 1-1 tie against No. 8 Georgia at The Bell.

After three straight losses to start the season, The Wildcats move to 0-3-1, while the Bulldogs move to 2-0-2.

In the 25th minute, Jordyn Rhodes took a penalty kick that sailed up and left. It marked her second penalty kick of the season and her fourth goal of the season. The sophomore forward is responsible for all four of UK’s goals in 2020.

Kentucky held its lead for more than half an hour, until Georgia’s Jessie Denney responded in the 68th minute to equalize the contest.

Kentucky stays at home next Sunday to host Tennessee at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The game will be televised on ESPNU and the ESPN app.

