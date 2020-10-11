UK students speak out on worries of lack of social distancing on game days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Empty streets on one side of campus, but go just down the block and you saw a completely different scene.

“I came into town for this and I was expecting, oh game day, you know, we’re used to the usual traffic. So, the streets were not really how they were at all," said University of Kentucky alum, Josh Pearson.

Some students and fans said they’re worried about the crowds, others said it should be up to them whether they go out or not.

“Anyone that wants to go to a football game, will go to a football game and accept the risks,” said Pearson.

Pearson said he does understand the need for social distancing and masks in the stadium.

While some Wildcats fans think all of the safety precautions are overkill, others said they worry about the consequences these game day gatherings could have for the rest of the community.

“And as you see, even more people walking without masks, it’s really ridiculous,” said UK student Danielle Lito.

UK students, Danielle Lito and Kay Bailey, said the rest of the week, you find everyone on campus wearing masks and social distancing. But Lito said that’s not always the case on Saturdays.

“They’re jeopardizing everyone on campus who doesn’t go to the bars. Goes to maybe just the games and wear the masks. But all of these people celebrating over there, bring it to those people who are trying to be responsible.”

Last week, UK Campus Police and the Lexington Police Department started a partnership to increase patrols of game day watch parties. Governor Andy Beshear announcing Saturday this was the third week in a row that the state has broken the record of most new cases in a week.

“So many people have died from this disease, and so many family members. It’s kind of a slap in the face that you like really want this fun party mode when everyone around you is dying,” said Lito.

The Governor announced 1,002 newly reported cases today, alone.

Also reporting seven new deaths, bringing the total to nearly 1,250.

