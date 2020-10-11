Advertisement

UK students speak out on worries of lack of social distancing on game days

Some students were worried after seeing people in lines and crowds outside of bars and restaurants without masks on.
Some students were worried after seeing people in lines and crowds outside of bars and restaurants without masks on.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Empty streets on one side of campus, but go just down the block and you saw a completely different scene.

“I came into town for this and I was expecting, oh game day, you know, we’re used to the usual traffic. So, the streets were not really how they were at all," said University of Kentucky alum, Josh Pearson.

Some students and fans said they’re worried about the crowds, others said it should be up to them whether they go out or not.

“Anyone that wants to go to a football game, will go to a football game and accept the risks,” said Pearson.

Pearson said he does understand the need for social distancing and masks in the stadium.

While some Wildcats fans think all of the safety precautions are overkill, others said they worry about the consequences these game day gatherings could have for the rest of the community.

“And as you see, even more people walking without masks, it’s really ridiculous,” said UK student Danielle Lito.

UK students, Danielle Lito and Kay Bailey, said the rest of the week, you find everyone on campus wearing masks and social distancing. But Lito said that’s not always the case on Saturdays.

“They’re jeopardizing everyone on campus who doesn’t go to the bars. Goes to maybe just the games and wear the masks. But all of these people celebrating over there, bring it to those people who are trying to be responsible.”

Last week, UK Campus Police and the Lexington Police Department started a partnership to increase patrols of game day watch parties. Governor Andy Beshear announcing Saturday this was the third week in a row that the state has broken the record of most new cases in a week.

“So many people have died from this disease, and so many family members. It’s kind of a slap in the face that you like really want this fun party mode when everyone around you is dying,” said Lito.

The Governor announced 1,002 newly reported cases today, alone.

Also reporting seven new deaths, bringing the total to nearly 1,250.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats picked off the Bulldogs six times.

Sports

No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Tennessee 44-21

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in a horrific second half.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

News

WATCH | “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during this year’s Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
During this week kids, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.

Latest News

Sports

Spiller helps No. 21 Texas A&M upset No. 4 Florida 41-38

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This was Jimbo Fisher’s first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.

Sports

Mizzou’s goal-line stand helps beat No. 17 LSU, 45-41

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending national champions fall to 1-2 for the first time since 1994.

News

“Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” during this year’s Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Since 1922, the NFPA sponsors Fire Prevention Week starting October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire.

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 79,445 cases. As of Saturday, the positivity rate is 4.16%.

Regional

Frankfort teen blazes trail for girls who want to be Eagle Scouts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Emily Reed is the oldest in Troop 281. It’s made up of about ten girls who have kept up with the boys.

Lexington

126 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It's the fourth highest single-day total since the pandemic began.