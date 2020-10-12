Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Another Cold Front

Rain
Rain(Pexels)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lingering showers are being stubborn across the state today as we wait on a cold front dropping in. This will bring a broken line of showers and storms with it as winds gust up. Temps will drop behind this front into the low 40s for Tuesday morning.

The rest of Tuesday looks good with highs in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday is another fine looking day with temps in the low 70s.

A big time fall front arrives Thursday evening and has the coldest air of the season behind it. Frost and freezing temps are possible each morning from Friday through next week as additional cold fronts move in.

Overall, this continues to be a much colder than normal setup across our region.

