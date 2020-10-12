Davis, Rondo lead Lakers past Heat 106-93, win NBA title

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

The Lakers are champions again, beating the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to end the NBA Finals in six games.

It’s the 17th championship for the Lakers, tying Boston for the most in league history and it’s the fourth crown for James, who has now carried three teams to championships.

Anthony Davis with a special shoutout to his father 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/fJOPQuxFAF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

* @AntDavis23 on Kobe: "Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do was do it for him." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 12, 2020

“This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” pic.twitter.com/LVmDZ3BB6s — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

It caps a season where the league dealt with the pandemic, created a bubble and said farewell to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant - to whom this L.A. playoff run was dedicated.

Anthony Davis scored 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds, becoming the first John Calipari-coached player at Kentucky to win an NBA title. Rajon Rondo added 19 points for the Lakers.

As for Miami, Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Tyler Herro added seven points.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.