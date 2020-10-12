Advertisement

Davis, Rondo lead Lakers past Heat 106-93, win NBA title

Anthony Davis becomes the first John Calipari-coached player at Kentucky to win an NBA title.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 103-88 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

The Lakers are champions again, beating the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to end the NBA Finals in six games.

It’s the 17th championship for the Lakers, tying Boston for the most in league history and it’s the fourth crown for James, who has now carried three teams to championships.

It caps a season where the league dealt with the pandemic, created a bubble and said farewell to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant - to whom this L.A. playoff run was dedicated.

Anthony Davis scored 19 points to go along with 15 rebounds, becoming the first John Calipari-coached player at Kentucky to win an NBA title. Rajon Rondo added 19 points for the Lakers.

As for Miami, Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Tyler Herro added seven points.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

