Deadline set by Fayette Co. School Board for in-person classes plan is Monday

The guidance from state officials says students should continue to learn virtually until the county drops back into the yellow, but discussions about in-person learning could come up at Monday night’s school board meeting.(WKYT/Jim Stratman)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County is now in the orange when it comes to COVID-19 levels.

Interactive | Updated guidance for in-person classes in Kentucky

The Fayette County School Board set itself a deadline to have plans in place to return some students with targeted needs to the classrooms. The deadline they set is Monday.

“From what I understand, each individual school was working on their own individual plan," said Jessica Hiler, Fayette County Education Association. "So, the district kind of gave them some parameters and then each school in partnership with their site-based decision-making council was supposed to be working on their targeted services plan.”

“I think sometime today before the school board meeting the principals were supposed to submit their targeted services plans for their school so that those could be submitted to the school board tonight,” Hiler said.

Hiler says the general guidelines were given to schools such as students not being allowed in the building for more than two hours at a time and only a 15% capacity, but then it was up to the schools themselves to create the plan.

She says that can be good.

“I think there’s always kind of a double-edged sword when you have schools doing their own things and then when you have the district mandating one specific thing for everybody," Hiler said. "Not one size fits all for all of our schools. “It’ll be difficult because all our schools are doing something different. But again, all of our schools are different, so I guess all schools should be doing something different with a set of parameters from the district.”

The FCPS School Board will meet in person Monday evening beginning at 5:30.

